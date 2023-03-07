Bun B Offers $1000 Reward For Missing Custom Purple Label Poncho

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Texas legend curates epic show, even though he lost one of his one of a kind garments.

Rapper Bun B has lost a piece of clothing and he is willing to pay top dollar to get it back.

On Friday, Mar. 3, the Houston legend performed at Houston’s Rodeo Southern Takeover at the NRG Park and misplaced one of his ponchos. He wants it back and has taken to social media to offer a reward to anyone that can get back to him.

“Thee @purple_brand poncho is gone!” he captioned on Sunday night. “We can’t find it anywhere! I’m offering a 1k award for it. I don’t care who has it. Just get it back to me and take the money. No questions asked.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpbL6ZXuJOo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Adding, “And we will know if it’s fake lol. Please contact @boneafied or @luke__purple for info. Help me Houston! #FindThePoncho.”

According to Click2Houston, the poncho had a UGK emblem on it and was created by the Purple Brand, a popular designer taking the culture by storm.

Bun B’s Southern Takeover don’t owe me nothing!!! Erykah Badu, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, 8Ball & MJG, Scarface, Trinidad James, David Banner, etc. whew…a time was had… @BunBTrillOG @RODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/ciyK05DI4f — Mocitypretty (@Mocitypretty) March 4, 2023

Even though the poncho is missing, the weekend was a success with tons of talent performing for 77,000 people. The South was in the building.

From Tennessee he had, Tela, Jazze Pha and 8 Ball & MJG. From Mississippi, David Banner feat. Lil Flip and Big KRIT represented. Georgia was in the house with rapper Trinidad James and Louisiana had Cupid, Mannie Fresh and Juvenile to have fans out their seats.

His home state of Texas came and shut it down with Chalie Boy, Yungstar, Big Mike, Scarface, and Erykah Badu.

Check out some of these epic performances!

Cupid Shuffle with 80,000 people is crazy.

Bun B’s Southern Takeover was all that and more! When the Legendary Erykah Badu took the stage, I was done! We had a great time and @RODEOHOUSTON will never be the same! pic.twitter.com/ruJYlz8Gen — Marvalette Hunter (@MarvaletteH) March 4, 2023

Whenever Erykah Badu steps on a stage, you know something epic is in the works.

Man. I missed the rodeo again. Bun B did it again Erykah Badu last night in front of 80K. pic.twitter.com/rQJd0lJWZU — Forever Trill🇳🇬 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@mccauley318) March 4, 2023

Bun B brought out Erykah Badu & I lost my f###### mind 😭 #rodeohouston pic.twitter.com/iTejQN1Yyy — Yung Cutler Bay (@SydSimmaaa) March 4, 2023

Scarface took to the stage and it seemed like Hip-Hop magic!

View from my office yesterday.. Scarface performing “Smile” in front of 70k people at Bun B’s rodeo takeover pic.twitter.com/Ik3NWGH7C7 — Tubo (@OGDannyOcean) March 4, 2023

In addition to great performances, Bun also got a pretty cool review of one of his Trill Burgers by Juvie. Maybe, a pairing of his new Arnold Palmer and the smash burger might be epic.

Juvenile shares his review on Bun B’s burger brand “Trill Burgers” pic.twitter.com/bAHusZlx52 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) March 6, 2023

We hope he gets his poncho back and the loss of it doesn’t take away from the great night.