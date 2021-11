Bun B is doing his part to help the victims of the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, where nine people died and hundreds were injured.

Rapper Bun B has started to raise money for the victims of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival tragedy. The UGK member has agreed to donate a portion of proceeds from an event called “Breaking Bread” to give back to the community.

The “Trill” icon took to his Instagram to announce the event.

The event will feature food from Trill Burgers, Eatsie Boys, Blk MkT birria, Seoulside Wings, OhMyGogi!, Happy Endings, The Waffle Bus, Sticky’s Chicken, and others on Sunday, November 14th, from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the 8th Wonder Brewery’s one-acre WorldWorld backyard in east downtown.

Interestingly, a good deal of the businesses participating in the “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)” rapper’s event are vendors from the Astroworld festival.

After the unfortunate crowd surge, a tragic occurrence that has left nine people dead and hundreds hospitalized, the food trucks were left with a surplus of perishable food.

Breaking Bread will help them get rid of the food to raise money for the doctor bills and other expenses for those victims and their families in need.

People, who are not interested in purchasing meals, can also donate. Organizers of the event have stated that a series of verified GoFundMe accounts have been launched for the victims.

In addition to helping out others, Bun B has dropped new music. His song “All Time High” with Spottie WiFi is now available on all streaming platforms and will drop as an NFT on 11/15 at SpottieWiFi.com.