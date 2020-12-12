Bun B. Takes Action To Protect African-Americans From COVID-19

(AllHipHop News)
Texas rap legend Bun B. is doing his part to educate African Americans about the dangers of COVID-19.
The United States has seen a massive spike in coronavirus cases and deaths over the past few months and the disease has disproportionately impacted the African-American community.
Bun B. decided to throw his weight behind a new campaign being launched by The Ad Council, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the CDC Foundation, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Bun B. is starring in a nationwide advertising campaign titled “The Power of Us.”
“Evidence shows African Americans are at greater risk of getting sick, becoming seriously ill, and dying from COVID-19,” said Leandris Liburd, Ph.D., MPH, MA, Director of the Office of Minority Health and Health Equity at CDC.
“In response, CDC is committed to addressing the health disparities and inequities associated with the impact to these populations by partnering with trusted organizations to educate and empower everyone to make informed decisions on how they can protect themselves and their loved ones who face severe outcomes from COVID-19,” Liburd continued.
Bun’s new campaign will offer tips on social distancing, the importance of wearing face masks, hand washing, and general personal hygiene.
“The Power of Us” campaign will also provide information on local testing sites, so people can get tested for COVID-19.
Over 45,000 African-Americans have lost their lives since the pandemic rocked the world, starting in January of 2020.
“The Power of Us” campaign will be prominently featured on popular social media sites like Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, and other platforms.