Bun B To Headline Houston Rodeo’s Black Heritage Day With Birthday Bonanza

Bun B is set to have the best birthday party ever.

Black Heritage Day is a cornerstone of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and this year the city will celebrate more than the city’s rich cultural cache. This year, Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza will be the epicenter of the massive event that boasts Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn and Luke Bryan

At press time, there was no word on who the Trill OG would bring on stage, but last year he brought legends like Drake, Rick Ross, Nelly, Eve and rising local star That Mexican OT.

Bun B will take the stage on Friday (March 7) and promises to be highlight of the month-long celebration.

The concert marks his fourth consecutive appearance at the rodeo, following the H-Town Takeover, Southern Takeover, and the All-American Takeover. “Houston is home,” Bun B told ESSENCE. “This show is not just about me—it’s about the city, the culture, and the people who make it special.”

The performance is expected to be a high-energy celebration and feature a bevy of top-tier special guests. The setlist and guest list are expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

Bun B continues to make significant contributions to the Hip-Hop community. Recently, he collaborated with DMC of Run-DMC on a new track titled “Bun DMC,” produced by Marco Polo.

In an interview with AllHipHop, Bun B expressed his admiration for DMC, stating, “Collaborating with DMC, one of the founding members of this culture, is an honor. This is someone I’ve looked up to for years—someone who made me want to be an MC.”

In 2024, Bun B released a feature-packed project titled YOKOZUNA TRILL. The album includes collaborations with artists such as Lil Keke, Jay Worthy and DJ RYOW.

Beyond music, Bun B’s Trill Burgers in Houston received high praise from Drake, said it was the “best burger I ever had.”