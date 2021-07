One of Bun B’s dreams has finally come true! the rapper has his own line of burgers called Trill Burgers! Read more!

A few rappers have their own restaurants, but very few actually have their own burger.

Bun B, a member of the legendary Southern Hip-Hop group UGK, has launched his own sandwich at a pop-up shop during the CultureMap Awards.

Called the Trill Burger, the “In my Trunk” emcee has partnered with California-based restaurateur Andy Nguyen and Sticky’s Chicken owners Patsy and Benson Vivares offering a griddle-cooked, thin beef patty cheeseburger.

On his Instagram, he captioned, “For years I’ve been fascinated with the culinary scene, trying to find the best entry point for me. Today I can say I’ve found it. Join me in welcoming @trillburgers to the world! Follow us for more info on our next pop-ups and watch as we take you on the burger ride of your life! Brick and mortar coming soon! let’s go!”

Already super popular, the commercial Instagram profile for Trill Burgers has over 6,000 followers without posting one single image.

Via his statement, his partner Patsy Vivares said. “Coming out of the pandemic, we were brainstorming ghost kitchen and pop-up. Through our publicist and friend Nick Scurfield, we set up a meeting with Bun, and we all decided to partner together on this venture.”

“I can’t believe it’s really happening,” he continued.

During the event, the Houston rapper said that they are planning a few more Trill Burgers pop-ups and the next one in August at Sticky’s Chicken.

The goal is for them to have an actual restaurant set up by the end of the year.