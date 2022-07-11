Burna Boy Explains Why He Doesn’t Get Involved In Politics

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Afrobeats performer talks about the flawed nature of humans.

There is a lot going on around the globe at the moment – inflation in America, a war in Ukraine, Boris Johnson resigning as Prime Minister in the United Kingdom, etc. Nigerian performer Damini “Burna Boy” Oguluy wants the world to know he’s not stepping into political waters.

Last week, Burna Boy joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music to discuss his new song “For My Hand” with Ed Sheeran. The conversation also included Lowe asking the Love, Damini album creator about his stance on politics.

“I’ve turned down things that even greater men than me could not turn down. Because I do not want any involvement in politics and trickery. And I’ve always made my stance clear where all of that is concerned,” stated Burna.

The 31-year-old musician added, “I can only speak for now, because I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow as regards to the world, and who may come into the picture. I can’t really say, but I can speak for today.”

He continued, “As of today, I don’t believe that there’s anybody that is worthy enough to play God. It’s not something that I blame anyone for. Because at the end of the day, there is God. So that’s who we should be looking up to. Everything else is going to be flawed.”

Burna Boy went on to say that he chooses to stick to making music rather than endorsing political leaders. However, the BET Award winner also spoke about his feeling toward the state of the world from a non-political perspective.

“People don’t understand that’s the beauty of planet Earth. It’s the diversity and the fact that you can go and explore and find out and learn and implement… That’s the beauty of the world. Right down to the beginning of time, from when they discovered boats, that they could go places and find land on boats.”

Love, Damini dropped on July 8 via Atlantic Records. Burna Boy tapped Ed Sheeran, J Hus, Popcaan, Kehlani, Blxst, J Balvin, Khalid, and more acts as guest features for the studio LP. Plus, Ladysmith Black Mambazo appears on the opening and closing tracks.