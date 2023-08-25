Burna Boy Breaks Down Collaborating With Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The award-winning performer taps the Hip-Hop legend for his latest album.

Nigerian music star Burna Boy is back with a new studio LP. I Told Them… turned up on August 25 with several high-profile guest appearances.

Burna Boy’s I Told Them…features 21 Savage, Dave, Seyi Vibez and J. Cole as well as GZA and RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan. Earlier this week, Burna spoke to Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe about his latest album.

“It kind of showed me exactly the way I wanted to express what I was feeling and what my unit was feeling. The spirit of my unit,” said Burna Boy. “Just put that in because this is every day. This is a side where people don’t really get to see because I don’t really care for anyone to see.”

He also added, “Showing everyone, really, that the combination of worlds is something that we haven’t really capitalized on. Because at the end of the day, once we’re all unified, everything else, the fruits of that just take care of everything.”

The Zane Lowe conversation included Burna Boy reflecting on collaborating with RZA for the “Jewels” track off the I Told Them… album. Burna stated, “It’s been a great honor, man. He wasn’t there. We weren’t personally in the studio together when he did it, but when he sent the first draft to me, I could just feel the energy.”

The self-described African Giant went on to say, “He’s connecting things that have to do with photography, s### that has to do with the vision, like photographic s###. And he’s made the whole thing, he combined and interlock and it’s just crazy.”

Before letting loose I Told Them… on Friday, Burna Boy previously released L.I.F.E, On a Spaceship, Outside, African Giant, Twice as Tall and Love, Damini. The Afrobeats hitmaker’s Twice as Tall won a Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album.