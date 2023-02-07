Bushwick Bill’s Camp Snaps On Willie D Following His Grammys’ Hip-Hop 50 Tribute Rant

On Monday (February 6), a day after Scarface performed a snippet of “Mind Playing Tricks On Me” during the Grammys, Bushwick Bill’s publicist issued a statement to her Instagram account.

The Grammys’ star-studded Hip-Hop tribute on Sunday (February 5) ruffled a few feathers, including the Geto Boys’ Willie D. Shortly after the ceremony aired, Willie D went on a rant blasting the Recording Academy from excluding him from the performance. He pointed out fellow member Scarface was the only one asked to participate. But the way Bushwick Bill’s camp sees it, he has no right to be upset. On Monday (February 6), a day after Scarface performed a snippet of “Mind Playing Tricks On Me” during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Bushwick Bill’s publicist issued a statement to her Instagram account.

“Dear Willie D…I know you are in your chest about not being invited to the Grammys, but you have stooped to an all time low disrespecting Bushwick Bill,” she wrote. “Newsflash n-gga, BUSHWICK IS HIPHOP, and his membership can NEVER expire. Your dusty ass is expired!

“He will continue to hold his rightful place in hip hop culture. It’s time for you to find a new storline, sir. Let that man rest in peace. R.I.P. Chuckwick!”

Willie D shared a video to his Instagram account on Sunday night (February 5) as the Grammys were wrapping up. He suggested he and Scarface were the only official Geto Boys members simply because Bushwick Bill died in 2019. Evidently, that’s not how Bushwick Bill’s team sees it.

“A reminder to the Grammys and all the rest of y’all out there trying to hustle the Geto Boys brand by only including Scarface, who had a stellar solo career,” Scarface said. “How in the hell are you gonna have a 50-year tribute to Hip Hop and not include Geto Boys the group?”

“If you forgot, the group includes Scarface and Willie D. Bushwick Bill was also one of the original members, but he passed away in June 2019 due to cancer. How you gonna use a performance that includes a song that I co-wrote but not even have the decency, the respect to reach out to me and ask me if I wanted to participate? Y’all are some clowns for that. All the way out of pocket. Whoever made the call, y’all some clowns… No more talking.”

He added in the caption, “Disrespectful Mofos! No mo’ talk!”

Willie D and Bushwick Bill’s relationship didn’t end on good terms. In fact, Willie didn’t even attend his funeral. In a 2019 interview with VladTV, Willie opened up about his decision and explained he felt it would’ve been a disingenuous gesture considering they weren’t friends.

“When somebody has a funeral man, it’s like this — I feel like it’s disingenuous for somebody to come to your funeral who you don’t like,” he said at the time. “Bill didn’t like me. I ain’t like Bill, you know what I’m saying? That’s the truth. This ain’t no phony s###. I know that everybody want to do some politically correct s### and all that, but that’s the truth, bro.

“The truth is the truth. I know that if Bill had his choice, Bill probably see me walk up and be like, ‘Get that muthafucka outta here.’ That’s how I feel. The energy is not right, bro. And I don’t need nobody looking upside my head and s### like I did something wrong, like I f#####’ caused him to die. Nah, I don’t think that I would be welcomed.”

Watch Willie D’s comments below.