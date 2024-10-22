Busta Rhymes Caught On Camera Cussing Out Man Outside Detroit Airport

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Busta Rhymes verbally attacked a man outside of an airport while someone filmed the incident from their car.

Busta Rhymes unleashed an expletive-laden tirade outside of an airport in Detroit. A bystander captured footage of Busta going off on a man wearing a suit in a tense confrontation.

“F### you!” Busta told the man. “Do something … Watch your f###### mouth … I’ll f### you up.”

Two other men initially tried to stay in between Busta and the target of his rage. Busta eventually got face-to-face with his foe before walking away from the scene.

The heated showdown was far from the first time Busta’s been caught getting angry in public. He was charged with assault for throwing a protein shake at another man in 2015. The incident was captured on surveillance video. More recently, he was involved in a scuffle at French Montana’s release party. Footage of the altercation surfaced in February.

Busta attended the New York premiere of Venom: The Last Dance on Monday (October 21). The Native Tongues member spoke about Diddy’s legal issues at the event.

“[I] would like for everyone to be mindful of the thirst and the urgency and the need to speak on the situation,” he told Extra. “I think a lot of times, people don’t realize how insensitive it could be to have opinions on things that you have no understanding of outside of what you’re being told. And we do know that propaganda is a real thing and we also know that the truth is a real thing … The truth is undisputed. I think that we kind of confuse ourselves, prematurely pass judgment, and we’re not realizing how much we can directly and indirectly affect everyone involved with our unwarranted opinions.”

He added, “Everybody probably need to mind they damn business until the truth is undisputed … It’s unfortunate because I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. And I’m talking about for the victims and I’m talking about for Diddy.”

Diddy was arrested for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution in September. His trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.