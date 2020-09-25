Busta Rhymes Gets Booted From “The Masked Singer” After One Song

(AllHipHop News) Did you think that Nick Cannon was gonna be out here getting his bag????
Then you must not know just how serious this hustler really is. The former Nickelodeon darling and Teen Nick Chairman is back on television as the returning host for the fourth season of Fox’s hit show, The Masked Singer.
Cannon returning to the show was not the only surprise, one of Hip-Hop’s most beloved figures was unveiled — almost topping the Lil Wayne surprise from last year.
At the end of the show, the character that received the least amount of votes was the Dragon.
When Dragon’s tenure on the show as a contestant came to an end, it was revealed that the start beneath the mask was Busta Rhymes. Busta performed a LL Cool J song, “Mama Said Knock You Out,” paying tribute to one of his idols.
The show has other celebrities guess who the performer that is rapping or singing in disguise actually is. Only two judges, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger, knew that it was the former Leader of the New School emcee.
According to EW, he joined the cast because his family watches the show.
“Well, I wanted to get on the show because everything made sense, as far as the way the opportunity was presented — the professionalism of the production and the network, the incredible accommodations that they extended to us so that we can feel above and beyond comfortable in the process of the whole experience,” Busta noted. “And last, but not least, I’m a fan of the show. My kids, my peers, I literally have been talking about this show with [them]…It’s just a thing that is really resonating well with the people.”
Busta later broke down how powerful the actual costume made him feel.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on FOX.