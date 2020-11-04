Busta Rhymes Put On An Epic Show For New York Voters At The Apollo Theater

(AllHipHop News)
Busta Rhymes put on a show for voters in New York, performing outside the Apollo Theater, where he was joined by Funkmaster Flex.
He belted out his hits “Break Ya Neck” and “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” as part of the Joy To The Polls campaign to entertain Americans waiting in line to cast their votes.
“We need to empower ourself mind, body, spirit & economically so that these politicians will have to properly negotiate with us for our dollars and our vote!! We are truly living in the eye of the storm of a real extinction level event when it comes to our people and all the s**t that they have been trying to do to us since the beginning of time!!
“Be great my beautiful, powerful & resilient black people and let’s make sure they feel the wrath of god!!”
Busta released his latest album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God, last week.