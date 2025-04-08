Busta Rhymes’ Son Trillian Reveals Emotional Reaction He Had To His Father’s Defining Hit

Busta Rhymes’ son Trillian opens up about living vicariously through his pops while his dad is doing the same through him.

Busta Rhymes’ son Trillian just shared how his involvement in the second season of MTV’s documentary series dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of musicians with their families became an emotional and motivating journey.

During his recent appearance on MTV’s Fresh Out Live, Trillian spoke candidly about his experience participating in the filming of season two of MTV’s Family Legacy series for the exclusive episode celebrating the longevity of his father alongside the kids of his dad’s collaborator Wyclef Jean.

For Trillian, it wasn’t just a project—it was a transformative experience.

“That probably was the best feeling ever,” Trillian said about being part of the series. “I was able to see certain clips that I’ve never seen before of my dad and you know just kind of actually see what it took my dad and how it took time for my dad to actually grow as Busta Rhymes and really created that Busta Rhymes character.”

Remarking on how he grew up knowing Busta Rhymes simply as “dad” Trillian described how powerful it was to witness unseen footage and behind-the-scenes moments, especially from early milestones in his father’s career.

“I know him as dad so getting to see all of that stuff and actually seeing all those unreleased clips and behind the scenes of ‘Scenario’ and stuff like that… it was amazing and it really actually put and lit a fire under me,” he shared. “It was like dang bro like it’s coming, it’s like a full circle moment for me. I’m getting to kind of vicariously live through him while he’s vicariously living through me.”

Above all, though, one moment from filming stood out above the rest for Trillian, who revealed watching the iconic “Scenario” music video, a pivotal release in Busta Rhymes’ rise to fame, left him in tears.

“I’ll definitely say it actually brought tears to my eyes when I seen the ‘Scenario’ video,” he admitted. “Because that’s the video that ‘rah rah like a dungeon dragon.’ That song is what really kind of brought my dad and actually started to really help emerge my dad into the artist that he is today 35 years later.”

He went on to reflect on the vastly different era his father came up in, long before the age of social media and digital shortcuts.

“Back then… they didn’t have social media, they didn’t have all the technology that we have now so it’s like he really had to be outside and really had to be charismatic and become that artist and step into that light,” he said. “So actually seeing that kind of just was like a little emotional for me but in a good way.”

Watch Trillian’s interview in the post below.

Busta Rhymes’ son, Trillian, talks about being apart of the MTV series “Family Legacy”, and reveals he cried when he saw his dad in the “Scenario” video



🎥: @mtvfreshout https://t.co/74oF355HdP pic.twitter.com/1hGTaPxETA — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 7, 2025