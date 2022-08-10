Busta Rhymes To Receive BMI Icon Honor At 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Busta Rhymes joined previous BMI Icon award winners, including Janet Jackson, Patti LaBelle, Nile Rodgers, and Snoop Dogg, among others.

Busta Rhymes will be awarded the title of BMI Icon at its 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on September 7.

The NYC legend will receive the honor at a private event, held at the LIV Nightclub Miami Beach. BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative (Atlanta) Catherine Brewton will host.

“As one of the pioneers of Hip Hop, we are excited to honor Busta Rhymes as a BMI Icon,” Brewton said in a press release. “Through his award-winning solo work, countless collaborations and acting, Busta is a true innovator in every sense of the word and has made a dynamic impact on legions of fans and music creators worldwide.

She continued and said Busta Rhymes’ “quick wit and intricate rapping style have made him legendary, inspiring many young performers to follow in his footsteps.”

Brewton added: “We’re also thrilled to be back in person in Miami, celebrating our top music creators behind some of today’s most-performed songs. We’re looking forward to a fantastic night of great music.”

Busta Rhymes Is A True Icon

The BMI Icon Award is presented to songwriters who have distinctly and profoundly influenced the music industry. Honorees must also have left an indelible and unique influence on generations of music makers.

Busta Rhymes certainly fits the bill after a career spanning over three decades. He launched his music career in the 90s with the hip-hop crew Leaders of the New School. He earned his first Grammy Award nomination in 1996 with the Platinum-certified hit “Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check,” his first official solo outing.

He then scored numerous hits throughout the ’90s and 2000s. He became a global superstar and earned a No. 1 album with The Big Bang in 2006. Bus-A-Bus released ELE 2: The Wrath of God, his latest offering, independently in 2020.

With a catalog including the hits “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” “Break Ya Neck,” “Dangerous,” “Gimme Some More,” and “What’s It’s Gonna Be?” featuring Janet Jackson, Busta Rhymes is a certified legend.

Meanwhile, Busta Rhymes shows no signs of slowing down. Check out a clip from his set this weekend at LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells Festival in New York.