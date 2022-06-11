Buzzing St. Louis Rappers Jizzle Buckz & Luh Half Indicted For Running Fentanyl Distribution Ring

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors accuse Jizzle Buckz and Luh Half of leading a group responsible for drug trafficking and gun violence in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis rappers Jizzle Buckz and Luh Half were among the 14 people indicted for allegedly running a drug ring in the city.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri indicted Davante “Jizzle Buckz” Lindsey, Andre “Luh Half” Pearson and five others on fentanyl-related charges in April.

Seven more defendants, including Edward “Edot” Hopkins, were named in a superseding indictment on Wednesday (June 8).

Prosecutors say Jizzle Buckz and Luh Half, who are both 25 years old, lead a criminal organization called the 55 Boyz. The Department of Justice accuses the group of drug trafficking and gun violence in the St. Louis area.

Jizzle Buckz, Luh Half and 12 others were charged with conspiring to distribute fentanyl. Certain defendants also face charges for fentanyl possession, fentanyl distribution, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to tamper with a witness and more.

The DOJ released the full list of names in the indictment on Friday (June 10). The rest of the defendants include Tony Evans, 32; Araven Johnson, 27; Douglas Simpson, 33; Jeffrey Moore, 24; Shawn Liggins, 20; Omar Lewis, 21; Willie Lindsey, 42; Jamond “Huncho” Dismukes, 21; Travon Weatherspoon, 31; Birtha Lindsey, 41; and Erik Simmons, 28.