C-Murder Is once again using a hunger strike to protest the horrible conditions and Angola, where he is serving a life sentence for a murder he claims he did not commit!

Rapper C-Murder is on a Hunger strike to protest how Louisiana prisons are treating the COVID-19 outbreaks (particularly those who have died from the virus) and its treatment of the Terminally Il.

The No Limit soldier and brother to Master P, whose real name is Corey Miller, is currently serving a life sentence in prison for a murder that he says he did not commit.

In addition to attracting concerns for his fellow inmates impacted by the coronavirus, he is also asking for the immediate release of 31 sealed documents withheld from his trial, that could possibly free him.

The “My Life” artist said via statement “While [in] quarantined, the inmates are on constant lockdown and are not allowed to leave the dorm to receive fresh air.”

“The tests that they provide are not up to standard and they are giving many erroneous results,” he continued. “There are many inmates that have ailments that were not properly treated and as a result, have died after contracting the virus. The families of these men need to investigate their deaths due to improper treatment and neglect.”

“Aside from dealing with the pandemic,” he informs, “there are incarcerated inmates that have terminal illnesses that are not properly cared for and are dying.”

“I believe that the world should know what is occurring here and their loved ones deserve to know the truth,” the rapper shares.

In regards to his own life, there is another truth he hopes will see the light of day.

According to his team, he believes that there are over 30 documents that were not presented in his case that would exonerate him.

There are DNA files that would prove his innocence that was only discovered by his team after he was convicted.

He states, “I cannot have a fair trial if I do not have all of the documents that were presented to the state.”

“Half my life has been stolen by the Louisiana Judicial System and it stops now!”

Back in 2002, authorities claimed that the rapper murdered a 16-year-old boy named Steve Thomas. He was arrested and convicted.

Despite not having a weapon or DNA evidence directly connected to the artist, on August 14, 2009, he was sentenced to life in prison after a jury’s 10 -2 verdict.

C-Murder is serving his sentence at Elyan Hunt a Louisiana State Penitentiary.