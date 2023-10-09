Caitlyn Jenner Sad Over Strained Relationship With Kris Jenner – Then Backtracks

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed that she “never” speaks to ex-wife Kris Jenner anymore.

During an appearance on “This Morning,” the 73-year-old revealed that she and her ex-wife Kris no longer speak.

“Kris and I really never talk to anymore,” Caitlyn said when asked about her relationship with The Kardashians star. “It’s sad. If there is any communications, Sophia Hutchins is my manager, she kind of runs the show so she talks to them.”

Caitlyn, who publicly came out as a transgender woman in 2015, was married to Kris from 1991 until their separation in 2013.

The pair share two daughters, Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 26, while Caitlyn was also the stepfather to Kris’ children Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Rob.

Additionally, Caitlyn has sons Brody, Brandon, and Burt as well as daughter Cassandra from previous marriages.

Speaking of her relationship with her children, the reality TV star continued, “When you have as many kids as I have you are closer to some than you are to others. And it’s kind of that way through there, through that side of the family.”

She added, “I certainly see them, we do this and that. I’m much closer to the Jenner side, with Brandon and Brody and my son Burt, my daughter Casey.”

Caitlyn then admitted that she thinks it’s “sad” that she and Kris no longer have a relationship.

“With Kris, I really don’t have any contact with her. It’s kind of sad, because we went through a lot,” Caitlyn told the TV hosts.

The former Olympian later took to X/Twitter to hit back at the headlines and insist that she simply didn’t talk to Kris, 67, about the “House of Kardashian” docuseries.

“To be clear – I am thrilled that @krisjenner and I are able to talk and co-parent and see each other here and there. We spent 22 amazing years together. I meant to say in the interview I don’t / didn’t speak with her in the context of this project,” she wrote.