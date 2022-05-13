Calboy Promotes OKC Appearance While Wanted By Police

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Authorities in the Atlanta area are searching for the rapper.

Calvin “Calboy” Woods, 23, has been in the news a lot lately, mostly because of his comments directed at his former manager Meek Mill. However, the Illinois native is now back in the news for an alleged crime in Georgia.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Calboy is under investigation for aggravated battery charges. Gwinnett County police are searching for the “Envy Me” rapper.

A victim apparently accused Calboy of attacking him at Rabbit Hill Park on May 4. The unnamed individual supposedly suffered a broken leg, facial lacerations, bruises, and other injuries.

Two days after the alleged incident took place, Calboy tweeted, “I’m not into it [with] nobody, [I’m not] beefing wit nobody. I’m getting money, real money.” He also recently retweeted Fredo Bang’s Twitter post about depression.

Im not into it wit nobody, Ian beefing wit nobody. Im getting money, real money — 🖤 (@147Calboy) May 6, 2022

Police believe Calboy was last seen in Dacula, Georgia. The exurb of Atlanta located in Gwinnett County only has about 7,000 residents and makes up around 5 square miles.

While authorities are hoping someone provides information about Calboy to the Crime Stoppers hotline/website, the Long Live the Kings EP creator is still promoting upcoming appearances in other cities.

Yesterday, Calboy shared a flyer for the “Fastcash Celebrity Basketball Game” in Oklahoma City. Organizers for the event booked Cal to attend alongside Yella Beezy, Kirko Bangz, and more. OKC rapper Pwap originally uploaded the Instagram Story post.