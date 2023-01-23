Kelis Reveals Beauty Secret For Youthful Look

Kelis has shared her number one beauty secret.
The “Milkshake” hitmaker took to Instagram this week to share a gorgeous snap of herself in which she was wearing some make-up and a swipe of red lipstick.
In the accompanying caption, Kelis noted that she relies on the Rosehip & Turmeric Face Glow Oil and Skin Food moisturizer from her Bounty & Full range for a flawless complexion.
“I only wear a full face when im working . So heres My trick to great makeup, i apply bounty beauty rosehip n turmeric first then i mix my foundation with skin food face cream (sic),” she wrote. “I want coverage without feeling like im wearing a mask. I want to look dewy and fresh with even translucent coverage.”
In addition, Kelis explained that she never uses powder to set her make-up.
“The other trick is ZERO POWDER. Use liquid Mattefier or blotting paper but no powder. It instantly ages skin. So no thanks,” the 43-year-old added.