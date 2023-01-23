Kelis Reveals Beauty Secret For Youthful Look

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kelis explained her beauty secrets to her Instagram followers. Check out her skincare tips!

Kelis has shared her number one beauty secret.

The “Milkshake” hitmaker took to Instagram this week to share a gorgeous snap of herself in which she was wearing some make-up and a swipe of red lipstick.

In the accompanying caption, Kelis noted that she relies on the Rosehip & Turmeric Face Glow Oil and Skin Food moisturizer from her Bounty & Full range for a flawless complexion.

“I only wear a full face when im working . So heres My trick to great makeup, i apply bounty beauty rosehip n turmeric first then i mix my foundation with skin food face cream (sic),” she wrote. “I want coverage without feeling like im wearing a mask. I want to look dewy and fresh with even translucent coverage.”

In addition, Kelis explained that she never uses powder to set her make-up.

“The other trick is ZERO POWDER. Use liquid Mattefier or blotting paper but no powder. It instantly ages skin. So no thanks,” the 43-year-old added.