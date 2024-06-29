Camila Cabello Thinks Dinner Would End Drake/Kendrick Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Camila Cabello’s new album, C,XOXO, dropped amid tensions between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, and she is siding with the Toronto rapper.

The 27-year-old former Fifth Harmony member enlisted Drake to feature on two songs for her fourth solo project, released Friday.

However, Drake’s involvement has been overshadowed by his heated feud with rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The feud has seen the artists exchange barbs through diss tracks and sharp accusations concerning their personal and professional lives.

Camila Cabello voiced her support for Drake in an interview with The Times, expressing frustration over the negativity surrounding her collaborator.

“It’s so frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a way that is negative. You’re like, ‘Dang, if only you guys could just have dinner or something,'” she said.

The Cuban-American pop star revealed how she recruited the Canadian rapper for her album, highlighting the uncertainty she felt when she reached out to him.

“I sent a direct message via social media but didn’t expect him to reply,” she admitted. “It’s like a weird teenage thing where I feel that nobody cares about me or likes me. And it was fun to be proven wrong.”

Drake isn’t the only high-profile artist lending their talent to C,XOXO, which also includes appearances from Playboi Carti, Lil Nas X, JT, Yung Miami, and BLP Kosher.