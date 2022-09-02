Cam’ron & A-Trak Announce ‘U Wasn’t There’ Collaborative Project

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Dipset general is ready to return with another body of work.

Hip Hop veteran Cam’ron will drop a brand new project on September 23rd via Empire. The Harlem, New York representative teams with producer A-Trak for U Wasn’t There.

Cam’ron and A-Trak originally became friends after meeting through Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash in 2014. The duo’s early demos became Federal Reserve, an EP that never got released.

Federal Reserve was supposed to host the “Dipsh*ts” single. An official music video for the song did make it to YouTube eight years ago. “Dipsh*ts” will now live on U Wasn’t There as a bonus track.

U Wasn’t There will feature Conway The Machine, Jim Jones, Popcaan, Styles P, and Juelz Santana. Production will also be provided by Just Blaze, DJ Khalil, Lakim, !llmind, and more. Damon Dash appears on the album as well.

A-Trak, Beautiful Lou, and G Koop produced “All I Really Wanted” which serves as the lead single for U Wasn’t There. On the Harlem anthem, Cam’ron recalls his teenage years as a basketball player and growing up with fallen friends Big L and Bloodshed.

Cam’ron and A-Trak recorded U Wasn’t There in Las Vegas, New York, and Los Angeles. In addition, A-Trak commissioned original artwork by New York City-bred visual artist Kunle Martins for the forthcoming body of work.