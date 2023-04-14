Cam’ron And Mase Call Cap On Onyx Saying Michael Jordan Shaved His Head Bald Because Of Them

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mase said he was inspired as a teen to shave his head because of the group.

On the most recent episode of “It Is What It Is,” Cam’ron and Mase’s#### sports show, they addressed Fredro Starr alleging that Michael Jordan, one of the best basketball players of all times, shaved his head balled because of their iconic 90s look.

According to Deadspin, the Queens rapper said during an interview in March, “Michael Jordan cut his hair because of us. Michael Jordan cut his hair bald because of Onyx.”

The Children of the Corn could not let that one slide.

Cam and Mase tried to explain who Onyx was to Stat Baby, the female co-host who helps keep the topics flowing.

Cam said they were “really popping when me and Murda were in high school and they cut their hair bald.”

Mase asked, “Did you cut your hair balled because of them?

The Dipset founder said, “I cut my hair because of the Fab Five.”

The former Bad Boy admitted he cut his hair because of the Def Jam group, but then said he switched it up when the Fab Five came out.

Deadspin actually pointed out that Jordan began shaving his head in the late 80s because he started losing his hair.

Check him out in the 89-90 season with a baldy.

Onyx’s big songs, “Slam” and “Throw Ya Gunz,” came years later in 1993.

Cam eventually addressed Sticky Fingers, Fredro Starr, and Sonny Seeza directly. He said they might have influenced him and Mase in high school, but “they super out of pocket [to say they influenced] Michael Jordan.”