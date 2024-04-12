Cam’ron Bashes Caitlyn Jenner For Saying “Good Riddance” After O.J. Simpson Died

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

O.J. Simpson often appeared on Cam’ron and Ma$e’s sports talk show It Is What It Is.

Cam’ron berated Olympian Caitlyn Jenner for her reaction to O.J. Simpson’s death on Friday (April 12). The Dipset member brought up Jenner’s involvement in a fatal car crash as he chastised her for saying “good riddance” to Simpson.

“I don’t understand how n##### is still convicting n##### [when] they won the case,” Cam’ron said on his show It Is What It Is. “I seen m############ Caitlyn Jenner write some s###. ‘Good riddance.’ Caitlyn Jenner, you killed n##### in Calabasas! Talking ‘bout paparazzi was chasing you. And you was Bruce! Nothing to do with transgender s### or nothing like that. I’m just trying to say the paparazzi wasn’t on Bruce to where you had to be running to kill n#####.”

He continued, “You ain’t Princess Di, n####. The f### you mean the paparazzi was on you, n####? You killed n##### and you paid n##### $800,000 because you was wrong. If you wasn’t wrong, you would’ve fought it.”

Jenner was involved in a car accident that left one person dead in 2015. She wasn’t charged with a crime but faced lawsuits over the crash. Jenner settled the cases out of court.

Cam’ron was just one of the many people mentioning the deadly crash after Jenner said “good riddance” to Simpson on X (formerly known as Twitter). Jenner defended her comment on Friday.

“I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER… But Remember… OJ said something to the effect of… I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I’m #OJSimpson,” she wrote.

Simpson died on Wednesday (April 10). The controversial figure was a regular guest on Cam’ron and Ma$e’s web show It Is What It Is.

The former NFL star was infamously found not guilty of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995. Jenner’s ex-wife Kris was friends with Nicole. Kris’ ex-husband Robert Kardashian was part of Simpon’s defense team.