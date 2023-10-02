O.J. Simpson Trolls Dipset Legend Over USC Win: “Cam’ron Buddy, You OK?”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Juice teased the rapper after his team secured the victory 48-41 over Colorado Buffaloes.

Former NFL player O.J. Simpson has reemerged as a guest sports analyst on Cam’ron and Ma$e’s “It Is What It Is” sports show. “The Juice” is super comfortable with his new team, holding his ground with the two Harlem jokesters.

Over the weekend, the legendary Buffalo Bill, who also played for the University of Southern California’s Trojans and won the Heisman Trophy in 1968, did a digital victory lap after his alma mater whupped up on the Colorado Buffaloes, the team Killa Cam has been supporting. He sent a video to the rapper-turned-sports broadcaster privately.

“Uh, Cam’ron buddy, you OK?” he said. “Are you alright, man? I’m a little worried about you right now. Man, don’t take it too hard, OK. Come on, it’ll be alright. It’s gonna be alright, buddy. Take care.”

He did the video rocking a Buffalo Bills hat to taunt the Colorado Buffaloes (as if to say these are the only Buffaloes we respecting).

The Dipset General took to Instagram and shared the clip with his 2.9 million followers, writing, “OJ trolling me on tx?! it ain’t over yet juice!! Lol @itiswhatitis_talk USC vs. Colorado.”

Several celebrities commented. DJ Scratch said, “This is EPIC.” Producer Bryan Michael Cox addressed a comment that surely made Cam say “Pause,” writing “’Don’t take it too hard’ is wild work.”

Typically, Cam makes his way to the University of Colorado games, coming as a guest of Coach Prime. However, he said an emergency came up, and he had to miss the game.

Ma$e didn’t. While he was a guest of Colorado, he found himself on the USC side—claiming in a new episode it was only right for him to be with the “winners.”