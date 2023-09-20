Cam’ron Makes A Cameo In Damian Lillard’s “Paid In Full” Music Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Watch the new visuals from the Portland Trail Blazer.

Damian Lillard is often named one of the greatest athletes-turned-rappers of all time. The veteran NBA player’s music career as Dame D.O.L.L.A. has produced some note-worthy projects.

Dame D.O.L.L.A. returned this week with a brand-new music video. The “Paid In Full” visuals, featuring Texas-bred recording artist Tobe Nwigwe, also contain an appearance by New York City rap star Cam’ron.

“New video dropping today at noon west coast time for my track ‘Paid In Full’ featuring @TobeNwigwe. We paid tribute to the classic Paid In Full movie with a cameo from Killa Cam @Mr_Camron,” posted Damian Lillard on September 19.

🚨 New video dropping today at noon west coast time for my track ‘Paid In Full’ featuring @TobeNwigwe.



We paid tribute to the classic Paid In Full movie with a cameo from Killa Cam @Mr_Camron



🎥 https://t.co/hUE9Bp49G4#DameDOLLA @FrontPageMusic @EMPIRE pic.twitter.com/BKbpvjMKIu — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 19, 2023

Damian “Dame D.O.L.L.A.” Lillard’s latest video drew inspiration from the cult classic film Paid in Full. That Charles Stone III-directed crime drama from 2002 starred Cam’ron, Mekhi Phifer, and Wood Harris.

In addition to being a 7-time NBA All-Star for the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard released his debut studio album in 2016. The Letter O included contributions by Jamie Foxx, Juvenile, Lil Wayne, and other acts.

Damian Lillard followed The Letter O with 2017’s Confirmed, 2019’s Big D.O.L.L.A. and 2021’s Different On Levels The Lord Allowed. He also let loose the 16-track Don D.O.L.L.A. in August of this year.