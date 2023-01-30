Cam’ron & Ma$e Perform ‘Horse & Carriage’ Together For First Time Ever 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cam’ron and Ma$e delivered a performance 25 years in the making, rocking the Apollo Theatre stage with their 90s hit, “Horse & Carriage.”

Nearly 25 years after its release, Cam’ron and Ma$e performed their classic collaboration, “Horse & Carriage,” at the Apollo Theater in New York City at the weekend.

The multi-platinum-selling artists teamed up with fellow NYC icon Jadakiss for a one-night-only concert at the iconic Harlem venue on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Jada introduced “Horse & Carriage,” directing the crowd to take themselves back to 1998 when the song came out.

“Listen Harlem: when SNS drop this s###, act like wherever you was at when you first heard this s### when it came out,” he instructed.

However, Jadakiss warned concert-goers to be careful after a fan fell from the balcony seven days earlier when Drake performed at the Apollo.

“Don’t go over the balcony but f###### go crazy,” he added. “This has never been seen before. This s### right here is a NFT. Whatever a NFT is, when y’all do this song, it’s a NFT!”

However, Cam’ron needed a little help from the audience, admitting he might forget the words.

“Imma keep it a hundred: I ain’t do this song in so long,” Cam’ron said on stage. “So Imma just act like y’all know it and do a little bit of this [dance].”

Meanwhile, Ma$e revealed it would be the first time he and Cam’ron would perform the track together live.

“Yo, we never got to perform this song,” Ma$e explained. We never got to perform this.”

Last week, Drake welcomed Cam’ron and the entire Diplomats crew onstage at the historic Harlem theatre. Drizzy donned Cam’ron’s iconic pink mink jacket and matching headband while giving the legendary New York artists their flowers. “These guys right here from Harlem made us dress different, talk different, walk different, rap different — all the way in Canada,” he told the audience.