Eboni K. Williams Suggests Cam’ron’s Jealous Of OBJ’s Sense Of Gender Choice/Sexual Liberation

Cam’ron and Ma$e discussed Odell Beckham Jr. on the latest episode of It Is What It Is. That installment of the sports talk show included Cam joking that the Baltimore Ravens player has feminine tendencies.

“It’s OBJ. People say he’s a little zesty sometimes. I ain’t gonna throw that on him,” Cam’ron stated. The 47-year-old content creator also clowned Beckham Jr. for a photo of him getting a tattoo near his buttocks and a video of him in a hot tub with another man.

Despite spending a segment making fun of the three-time Pro Bowler, Cam insisted he has no issues with Odell Beckham Jr. The rapper-turned-broadcaster later said, “Listen, I don’t have a problem with OBJ. I see OBJ, we say wassup. And my thing is I don’t care what you do in your off-time.”

A clip of Cam’ron’s comments about Odell Beckham Jr. made its way to Instagram and other social media platforms. Some internet users took offense to what Cam had to say about the Super Bowl champion.

On Thursday (January 5), one person wrote, “Why are these older generation men/old singers and [rappers] so obsessed with men younger than them and their sexuality? Seems a bit odd.”

Television personality Eboni K. Williams also weighed in on the topic. The former State of the Culture panelist responded, “Jealous of a sense of gender choice and sexual liberation that the Black men of my generation were denied/didn’t have access to.”

People Have Accused Cam’ron Of Being Part Of The LGBTQ Community

Cam’ron has faced accusations of being gay or bisexual throughout his career. The rap star known for popularizing men wearing pink-colored clothing pushed back on that narrative on a July 2023 episode of It Is What It Is.

“You know how long I had to hear, ‘Cam’s gay, he wears pink’?” the Harlem-bred MC asked. He then added, “Bring your mother around, n####. See if she gives a f###, n####. See if your mom gives a whole f###, n####. I’ll tell her how gay I am. I’ll f### her in the pink mink.”