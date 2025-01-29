Cam’ron Ripped Doc Rivers Years Before Baiting Former NBA Player Into Giving Him “Coon” Label

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Are we tripping, or did Cam’ron bait ole boy into calling Doc Rivers out his name?

Cam’ron’s latest interview with incarcerated former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis has once again exposed the Dipset rap veteran’s extreme distaste for long-time head coach Doc Rivers.

During his appearance on Cam’ron’s Talk With Flee podcast, Davis opened up about his strained relationship with former Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, explaining he felt “betrayed” by the organization he claims benched him after he was forced to play on a broken foot.

In the process of navigating the negative feelings he has for the franchise, Davis wound up revealing a heated mid-game altercation forever changed his view of Rivers as both a coach and a person. He recalled the pivotal moment during a playoff game against the Houston Rockets when Rivers ordered him off the court after a tense exchange.

“I was like, ‘I’m not going nowhere,'” Davis recounted. “You’re not about to kick me off.”

He described the humiliation of being escorted by security mid-game, a moment that marked a turning point in their relationship.

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis accuses Doc Rivers of being an 'Uncle Tom' who “loves white boys”



Davis also discusses whether he holds Doc responsible for allowing him to play on a broken foot without realizing it.



🎥: Talk W/ Flee/Youtube

🔗: https://t.co/g6m8Gfxk7Q pic.twitter.com/TimXWXUgXR — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 28, 2025

Davis painted a picture of a coach under immense pressure, suggesting Rivers’ dual role as coach and team president influenced his decisions. “He was trying to save his own ass,” he claimed. “I think he was all doing it for himself, like…And, you know, when you’re the president, you can go sign your son.” Cam’ron added, “And give him millions of dollars that he might not deserve.”

Then, Cam’ron shifted the conversation after Davis claimed Doc was a sucker for “white guys who can shoot.” It was at this point Cam seemingly began steering the conversation, though Davis was seemingly on code as well.

“Doc liked white guys, huh?” Cam’ron probed. Davis responded carefully, acknowledging Rivers’ preferences while emphasizing his fondness for Black players, too. But Cam’ron wouldn’t let it go, pushing, “A coon you calling him?” Davis smirked and replied, “Low-key.”

Davis is currently serving a prison sentence related to charges stemming from fraudulent medical claims. No matter the case, this isn’t the first time Cam’ron has been critical of Rivers, in recent years. Last year in February he clowned Rivers for trading his son former NBA guard Austin Rivers after he defended his father from a wave of backlash during his appearance on a sports talkshow.

“He (Doc) traded you n*gga cuz it was business,” he said. “He traded his son-in-law too. Doc the only n*gga who traded his son and son-in-law and said, ‘I got to keep my job’… When he was asked to trade you, you were traded.”

Cam has also frequently roasted Rivers for his failure to deliver a championship since his 2008 title with the Boston Celtics.

