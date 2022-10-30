Cam’ron Thrashes Ben Simmons Over Poor Play For Nets And Airball Layup

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fans of the Brooklyn Nets are getting a taste of what Philly fans had to deal with while Ben Simmons was on the 76ers.

Last year, the Philadelphia 76ers traded three-time All-Star player Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in a swap for the legendary James Harden.

While the trade is mostly working out for Philly and Harden, Ben Simmons looks like the dud he was when he left the city of Brotherly Love.

Simmons infamously refused to play for the 76ers last year, failed to report to training camp, and was eventually fined almost $500,000 for missing two preseason games.

After 6 months, in February of 2021, Simmons was finally traded to Brooklyn for Harden.

Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey seemed to have good on-court chemistry- but the same cannot be said for Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant.

So far, Brooklyn is 1 and 5, and Simmons is averaging just a little over 5 points per game right now. The team is currently ranked 14th in the league.

Rap, star, and accomplished basketball player Cam’ron is one of the many New Yorkers who are already fed up with Ben Simmons. Cam hopped up on his Instagram Live to bash Ben Simmons and his abysmal performance so far.

“Ben Simmons stop wasting my n#####’ time. I’m dead f###### serious. Stop playing with my n#####. You’ve got n##### playing two-on-f######-five out there. Stop playing with n##### man,” Cam’ron snarled.

“If you don’t want to f###### play basketball, go to f### with the Kardashians, the Jenners, whoever the f### you with. When we’re watching on TV, it’s like, it’s all good. I went to the f###### game last night and watched you shoot a airball layup. Stop playing with my n#####.”

Fellow Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was a little more forgiving during a press conference where the subject of Ben Simmons’s performance came up.

“You guys keep coming in here and asking me, ‘What about Ben? What about Ben?’ He hasn’t played in two years. Give him a f###### chance. We’re just here to give him positive affirmations,” Kyrie Irving said.

The Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to take on the Indiana Pacers at home tomorrow night (October 31st).

