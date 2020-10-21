Candace Owens Mocks Black People In Defense Of 50 Cent’s Endorsement of President Trump

(AllHipHop News)
Candace Owens took to social media to mock Black people and celebrate 50 Cent for his decision to vote for Donald Trump.
In an 8-minute rant, Candace shared that she was late getting the information about the Queens rapper’s decision to support the president, who hails from the same borough.
Candace was referring to a screenshot 50 posted regarding tax rates that would allegedly go up under Joe Biden to approximately 60% in New York and 62% in California.
He posted, “WHAT THE FCK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” Fif tweeted on Monday. “FCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f****** mind.”
Candace defended 50 because she was “just seeing so much ignorance in his comments from the majority of Black people saying they’re done with him.”
The popular right-wing influencer stated that people were saying that the rapper betrayed his people because he was rich. She said being rich has nothing to do with anything, in her mind, people are angry at Fif because “he’s smart” and they’re not.
“OK and I’m going to explain it to you. Now, what you don’t understand about what he’s saying because tax cuts are not for the rich,” she snarkily revealed. “This is what happens when a school system gets washed of actual education. Instead of learning about taxes and about tax revenue and tax rates and how it works, you guys are learning about Black Lives Matter and white privilege and why you should be sad because you’re Black.”
50 didn’t need her to step in.
On Tuesday, he tweeted a video from Fox News where Katrina Pierson said that 50 Cent didn’t want to become “20 Cent” underneath the Biden plan.
“Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea,” the rapper tweeted. “don’t like it!”
