Candace Owens Threatens To Sue Cardi B Over Twitter Feud

(AllHipHop News)
The highly-publicized Twitter spat between Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar and Candace Owens went to another level yesterday. The latest round in the back-and-forth feud between the entertainer and the commentator includes threats of legal action.
Owens took issue with Cardi’s sexually-charged “WAP” performance at the Grammy Awards, suggesting the televised set would lead to the end of American values. Cardi shot back at the conservative commentator by just posting, “Yaaaayyyyyyy. WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS!!! Wap wap wap.”
The Bronx-bred rapper later posted, “Matter fact I’m just going to thank Candy. She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales. STREAM ‘UP’ AND ‘WAP.’ REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE.”
Owens responded, “I don’t work for Fox News, Belcalis, nor do I take issue with you having success. I take issue with you being used to encourage young women to strip themselves of dignity. Men typically treat women how they treat themselves. You know that.”
Cardi then began posting explicit photos of former First Lady Melania Trump as a way to accuse Owens – an outspoken Donald Trump supporter – of being hypocritical. Things took a major turn when Cardi posted what appeared to be a tweet sent out by Owens in November 2020 where she apparently admitted that her husband had sex with her brother.
Owens claimed the tweet was photoshopped by Cardi B’s team and threatened to file a lawsuit. The Republican pundit tweeted, “Yes. Just spoke with my family. I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense. You can’t just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you’re upset someone called [you] out on your degenerate performance. I‘ll keep you all posted.”
Cardi responded by pointing out that Candace Owens was a Twitter trending topic on the date listed on the tweet attributed to Owens. The Invasion of Privacy album creator also uploaded screenshots of blog articles that covered the tweet back at the time.
She also posted, “I’m going to sue Candy for claiming I photoshopped a tweet that dozens of articles reported about back in November [2020]. First, she [claimed] me and my team photoshopped it, now it was a fake tweet. Which one is it? Everyone is free to Google.”
First Amendment and defamation lawyer Ari Cohn jumped into the melee to offer his opinion about the potential court cases. Cohn tweeted directly to Owens, “Should have talked to a competent lawyer instead of your family before announcing this.”
Owens replied to Cohn by stating, “You’re an idiot. My lawyer thankfully is not. Actual malice is not a standard that applies to my private citizen brother.” The Chicago-based attorney answered back, “Then how are you going to sue her, d######.”
