Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

Candace Owens said she believes she has grounds to sue George Floyd’s family and called their reported lawsuit against Ye a “PR Stunt.”

Candace Owens is threatening to sue the family of George Floyd after their attorney revealed they are considering a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West after he claimed Floyd’s death was caused by a drug overdose.

Earlier this month, the rapper attended the premier of the controversial conservative commentator’s new documentary “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd,” and later cited the film during his controversial Drink Champs interview.

Ye incorrectly claimed Floyd died from a Fentanyl overdose despite two separate autopsies concluding his death was caused by asphyxiation caused by police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nine minutes.

Did you watch the documentary? I mean how ignorant are we going to be? Kanye is accurately referring to the trial— everything was clarified in the George Floyd trial where they showed the full arrest tape from different angles.



YOU WERE LIED TO. WAKE UP. #GreatestLieEverSold — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 16, 2022

Candace Owens Brands George Floyd Family’s Lawsuit A “PR Stunt”

After the family cited emotional distress as a motivating factor in the lawsuit, Candace Owens defended Kanye West. She said the suit is causing her “a ton of distress,” calling it “a PR stunt,” before threatening her own legal proceedings.

“I’m also sick of frivolous lawsuits,” she said on her podcast. “You know, if this is actually considered credible, if you can sue somebody because you’re feeling ’emotionally distressed’ because of them going out and saying things, well then I think that I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s estate.”

She continued, “I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s family for doing this little PR stunt. It’s causing me a ton of distress. I feel angry and I feel upset with the fact that I am fighting for Black America to be freed from the lies while these people are fighting to keep them in the dark!”

Candace Owens then doubled down, saying, “This is unacceptable. I’m really — I’m serious. I’m going to go out and I’m going to ask lawyers ‘If this is legitimate, can I sue George Floyd’s family?’ Because I should be able to.”

Earlier this month, Kanye West and Candace Owens reunited at the Yeezy designers Paris Fashion Week Show. The pair were widely criticized for wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” shirts during the event.