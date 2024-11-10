Horror Icon “Candyman” Dead At 69

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Veteran actor Tony Todd, famous for *Candyman* and *Star Trek*, has died at 69, leaving a legacy of powerful roles across film and television.

Tony Todd, best known for his unforgettable performances in Candyman and Star Trek, has passed away at the age of 69 in his Marina del Rey, California, residence, his representative confirmed.

Though his cause of death remains undisclosed, the news leaves a void in both the horror and sci-fi genres where Todd made an indelible mark.

His career began gaining traction with his role as Sgt. Warren in the 1986 Vietnam War film Platoon.

However, it was his portrayal of Kurn, brother to Starfleet officer Worf, in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine that further solidified his place in fans’ hearts.

Yet, worldwide fame came shortly after, in 1992, when he played the titular character in Candyman, commanding the screen as Daniel Robitaille, the vengefull son of an African-American slave spirit wrongfully murdered in the 19th century.

At six foot five, Todd’s imposing physical presence and deep voice amplified the horror of the role, leaving audiences terrified over the course of the film and its three sequels.

Todd played a diverse array of characters throughout his prolific career. In television, he held a recurring role in Boston Public and had notable guest appearances in shows like Law & Order, The X-Files, 24, and Homicide: Life on the Street, showcasing a versatility that spanned various genres and formats.

While forging his legacy in horror, the actor never seemed to slow down; at the time of his passing, Todd had multiple TV and film projects either completed or in post-production.

Survived by his two children, Alex and Ariana, his impact on entertainment is poised to resonate long after his final moments on screen.