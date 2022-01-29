Canibus Releases Surprise Album “One Step Closer To Infinity”

Canibus dropped an album last month and now he’s back again with another one.

Rapper Canibus experienced a dramatic resurgence in 2021 with Kaiju and now, in 2022, he is back with a new album.

One Step Closer To Infinity is the Hip-Hopper’s new album and it is fully availible at his site www.caninft.com.

These are two back-to-back albums for ‘Bis since 2015’s Time Flies Life Dies…Phoenix Rise, which topped both Billboard Rap Top 100 Charts and Itunes Charts.

The album was produced by Chicago’s A-Villa and offers 10 new tracks that feature the Jurassic 5, Born Sun, Reggae Sensation Kali Ranks, and legendary rapper K-Solo.

Currently, the project will be availible in physical and digital formats. The album is supported by merch and nfts. Those that want more information on how to get a copy can go to caninft.com.

Check out “Lord Cyborg” off One Step Closer to Infinity here:

TRACKLISTING:

1. iPictorial Wallet feat. Jurassic 5 (p###. FLIP)

2. Mass Malthusian Delusions (p###. A-VIlla)

3. Jason & Brandon Mashias (p###. A-Villa)

4. BMC Eyes (BLK MRKT CRTFD) feat. Kali Ranks & Self Lion (p###. Armada & Andy Rodriguez)

5. Astaxanthin Man feat. Born Sun (p###. A-Villa)

6. Meta Burger feat. K-Solo (p###. A-Villa)

7. One Step Closer to Infinity (p###. A-Villa)

8. Lord Cyborg (p###. A-Villa)

9. Master Builders feat. K-Solo, Born Sun, Ophrap, Science & Mali the Great (p###. A-Villa)

10. IIIfinity 101 (p###. Oobe)

By the way, we had an incredible Canibus interview, check it out.