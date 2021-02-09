Cardi B Addresses Critics Claiming She’s Trying To Force TikTok Dance Challenges

(AllHipHop News)
Cardi B’s “Up” is pulling in millions of plays on Spotify and YouTube, but the Bronx native is still catching heat over the single on several fronts. Last week, she had to reply to accusations of plagiarism, and now some critics have an issue with her for another reason.
It cannot be denied that TikTok has played a crucial role in elevating certain artists to the top of the charts over the last two years. Users on the app tend to create song-based dance challenges that help specific tracks go viral across the internet.
Even Cardi’s previous chart-topping single “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion was boosted by TikTokers making memes with the record streaming in the background. “Up” has also gotten the trending treatment on the social networking service.
However, Cardi is pushing back against the idea that she specifically makes music and videos with TikTok dance challenges ready to go as promotion, as some of her detractors seem to be claiming. The Invasion of Privacy album creator took to Twitter to address that critique and pointed out that she added choreography to her music videos and live performances several years ago.
In a series of tweets, Cardi wrote:
My videos been A1 from start! They got better the bigger of [an] artist I got soo the budget is going to double up. At first I only had 15 hours to shoot a video now I get two days. Killed it wit “Money” & did choreography ever since “Please Me” & “Press” & never stop since. [Don’t] try to play me like I just started this s### cause of TikTok. My last 4 videos I gave choreography & at award shows as well. “Please Me,” “Press,” “WAP” & “Up” was my last videos. EAT IT UP! It wasn’t me who started the “WAP” challenge. I didn’t even [know] how to [do] the dance that’s why I never did the challenge in the first place. How ya mad that these female rappers songs becoming TikTok challenges because people genuinely [want] to dance to it? I never forced a challenge. I never offer MONEY or prices for no challenge. I never even posted hey guys do a challenge for my song. People do it cause they want to sooo miss me wit that s###. I pay ya to show me when I told someone “hey do a challenge for my song.”
