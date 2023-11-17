Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Taking A Break From The Music Industry 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B fans were left looking for answers after the rapper told her followers they might not see her “for a long time.”

Cardi B is speaking out to address rumors she’s on a break from music after her recent comments caused an outcry from her fans.

Speculation that the “Bongos” hitmaker was taking a hiatus stemmed from a recent Instagram Live. The Grammy Award-winning rapper told her followers she would disappear for a while, although fans apparently misunderstood the context.

“Y’all might not see me for a long time cause I’m just not in the mood to be famous,” Cardi B said earlier this week. “If y’all wanna see me y’all go to Arizona to the Tik Tok concert, but other than that I’ve been liking my low key life.”

Fans believed their idol was stepping back from music, prompting Cardi B to issue a clarification.

“I never said I was taking a hiatus,” she posted on X Thursday (November 16). “I’m just continuing with my social media break like I have been for the last few weeks,”

She also addressed the commotion her comments caused, adding, “Not sure why that’s causing such a ruckus,” before telling Bardi Gang, “ya know where to catch me!”

I never said I was taking a hiatus… I’m just continuing with my social media break like I have been for the last few weeks.. not sure why that’s causing such a ruckus. BG ya know where to catch me! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 16, 2023

Fans were also alarmed about Cardi B taking a musical break back in October. She told fans on X that she had scrapped her long-awaited second album.

“There’s no album,’ she wrote. “I don’t want to do music,” Cardi declared in another, although she quickly deleted both posts.

Addressing the outcry in a later Twitter Spaces chat, Cardi explained that she “was just feeling very overwhelmed,” and had become upset after reading social media comments.

“I just wanted to burst,” she said, adding “I had one of those moments.”