Cardi B And Hennessy Carolina Sued Over MAGA Beach War

(AllHipHop News) A trio of beachgoers, Peter Caliendo, Pauline Caliendo, and Manuel Alarcon, are suing Cardi B and her sister, Hennessy Carolina, and Hennessy’s partner Michelle Diaz.
Cardi and her sister are being sued for defamation calling the couple and their friend “racist MAGA supporters.”
They all clashed at the Smith Point Beach in the Hamptons earlier in September, where Carolina and Diaz got into conflict with the three sand revelers.
According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs claimed they were having a peaceful day at the shore when Hennessy approached them angrily and began to spit, insult and threaten them because they were wearing a red Make America Great Again hat.
On the Bronx rapper’s side, she believed that her sister was being targeted for being an Afro-Hispanic gay couple.
The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker tweeted a video of their argument as proof of their harassment. The plaintiffs claim that this video that was put on social media was edited, to make it look as if they were bigots.
Later Cardi posted another video with only audio showing Hennessy talking about how one of the plaintiffs told her to go back to her country.
Cardi’s little sis, who self-identifies as hot-headed, says that she and her girlfriend were originally targeted because they “saw us parking here and we were speaking Spanish and we’re mixed.”