Cardi B Angry With E! For Telling Her Life Story, Without Her

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Cardi B has called out TV network bosses at E! for turning her rise to stardom into the subject of the revamped “True Hollywood Story” series.
The “WAP” hitmaker is annoyed she didn’t have a say in the way her life was presented onscreen, and made her disdain clear in a pair of Twitter posts.
I love E! And I always been grateful for all the love but I did not approve of the E Hollywood story .My life is my https://t.co/shgKGUrfWQ can someone tell my story without asking me?
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 8, 2021
“I love E! And I always been grateful for all the love but I did not approve of the E Hollywood story,” she wrote. “My life is my story.How can someone tell my story without asking me?”
Cardi admits she hasn’t been given a sneak peek at the show, but she plans to one day chronicle her own success story, from her upbringing in the Bronx, New York to her life as a stripper, to cementing her status as one of hip-hop’s top artists.
But hey maybe the story will be good IDK 🤷🏽♀️ I mean I haven’t seen it .However I would love to tell my story myself when I’m ready.I been thru & been influenced by a lot of bad s### since a teenager That when I’m ready I will like to talk about .
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 8, 2021
She added, “But hey maybe the story will be good IDK (I don’t know)… I mean I haven’t seen it .However I would love to tell my story myself when I’m ready.I been thru & been influenced by a lot of bad s##t since a teenager That when I’m ready I will like to talk about.”
Cardi’s rise to fame will kick off the new season of the rebooted True Hollywood Story series on March 15th.