Cardi B Shows Off Baby Bump Pics And Bardi Gang Celebrates

Cardi B celebrated the news of her pregnancy and showed off baby bump pictures on Twitter and he fans absolutely loved It!

Cardi B gave fans a ringside seat to her second pregnancy by sharing a video of her very active unborn baby.

The “Bodak Yellow” star, who recently revealed her pregnancy after a surprise performance at the BET Awards on Sunday, posted a video of her unborn child moving around inside her belly.

As music from a children’s show played in the background, Cardi focused the camera on her growing bump, showing the baby’s vigorous movements.

“Oh my God!” she exclaimed as the baby moved.

The rapper stunned fans with her appearance at the BET Awards on Sunday, showing off her baby bump during a performance with her husband Offset’s group Migos, but didn’t comment on the news until the next day.

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” she wrote under a picture of Offset caressing her baby bump from behind. “Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.”

Posing in photos with her daughter Kulture, Cardi added: “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart… But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”