Cardi B Checks Haters Who Claim Her Balenciaga Looks Were Photoshopped

Cardi B’s debut on the Balenciaga runway marked a significant milestone in her evolving relationship with the iconic fashion brand.

Cardi B hit the runway on December 2, making her debut on the catwalk at Balenciaga’s Fall 2024 fashion show in Los Angeles. Cardi rocked a floor-length deep royal blue fur coat, closing out the show with her playful and oversized outerwear.

As usual, haters online suggested some of Cardi B’s looks were photoshopped. She was quick to dismiss the allegations, tweeting, “It’s the photoshop. You know you gagged them too hard when the haters gotta start making edits.”

Despite the judgement, the event was a momentous occasion for Cardi B and Balenciaga, as it represented their first-ever showing in Hollywood.

Cardi B took it back to the 1990s, featuring trimmed, thin eyebrows and lips outlined with black liner and filled with red lip stain, complemented by a shimmering silver stud at the corner of her lips.

The outdoor runway show presented an array of designs from over-the-top couture to cozy loungewear, highlighting the diverse and creative vision of Balenciaga.

Celebs who watched Cardi B strut her stuff included Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Teyana Taylor, Tinashe, Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek and Kendall Jenner.

Cardi B on the runway at the Balenciaga Fashion Show 👀pic.twitter.com/ggyEiSkmST — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) December 3, 2023

Cardi B’s journey with Balenciaga began with her lyrics, manifesting her affinity for the brand in her hit song “I Like It.” By 2020, she had become the international fashion house’s first major celebrity spokesperson in recent memory, marking her first high-fashion brand deal.

The partnership was officially announced as part of Balenciaga’s Winter 2020 ad campaign, showcasing the rapper in a distinctive and influential role with the 103-year-old luxury fashion house.