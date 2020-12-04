Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper To Have Two Songs Certified 9x-Platinum

(AllHipHop News)
While only being a mainstream recording artist for just three years, Cardi B has already achieved numerous history-making accolades. She holds the female rap records for most #1 Hot 100 singles (4), longest-charting album (138 weeks), first solo Grammy win for Best Rap Album, most-streamed album on Spotify, and more.
Cardi has added another major milestone to her many career accomplishments. The Bronx-raised entertainer is now the first and only female rapper to have two songs earn 9x-Platinum certification (9 million units sold) by the Recording Industry Association of America.
The chart-topping “Bodak Yellow” earned a 9x-Platinum plaque in September 2019. On December 2 of this year, the RIAA also awarded 9x-Platinum to Cardi’s “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Both tracks appear on 2018’s 3x-Platinum Invasion of Privacy album.
Cardi B is just the second Hip Hop artist in history two have at least two records with 9x-Platinum prestige. Detroit rap legend Eminem has three songs on that list – “Love The Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna (12x), “Not Afraid” (10x), and “Lose Yourself” (10x).
In total, only 12 rap acts have at least one single cross the 9x-Platinum mark. Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus leads the pack with a 13x-Platinum certification. Drake’s “God’s Plan,” Pharrell Williams’s “Happy,” and Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” featuring Charlie Puth each currently sit at 11x-Platinum.
Other RIAA Diamond (10 million units) award recipients include Fetty Wap for “Trap Queen,” Macklemore & Ryan Lewis for “Thrift Shop,” and Post Malone for “Congratulations.” Additionally, Flo Rida’s “Low,” Kanye West’s “Stronger,” and XXXTentacion’s “Sad!” are certified 9x-Platinum.
Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna are the only other female artists besides Cardi B to have multiple 9x-Platinum singles. Perry’s “Firework” (12x), “Dark Horse ” (11x), and “Roar” (10x) as well as Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” (11x), “Poker Face” (11x), and “Just Dance” (9x) make the list.
Rihanna’s feature on Eminem’s “Love The Way You Lie” (12x) and the R&B/Pop singer’s “We Found Love” (9x) put her in line with Cardi’s total. Bebe Rexha, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lorde, Meghan Trainor, Taylor Swift, and Camilla Cabello each have one song at 9x-Platinum or higher.
Cardi B could have even more 9x-Platinum songs in the near future. Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” featuring the 28-year-old rhymer is presently certified 8x-Platinum. Plus, Cardi’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion has gained a 3x-Platinum plaque after only being released four months ago.