Cardi B’s Heated BET Experience: Pyro Plans Backfire

Cardi B criticizes BET’s over a $100K fire marshal mishap during her performance at the BET Experience Concert Series.

Cardi B took to social media to flame the BET production team after her performance at the BET Experience Concert Series on Friday.

Cardi B was irate over mishaps that cost her hundreds of thousands and diminished her show quality.

The rapper performed alongside artists like Sexxy Red, but her social media posts following the event were anything but congratulatory.

Thank you for understanding.. let me tell you about yesterday!! I spent 100k on pyro that we couldn’t use because the production team failed to have the fire marshall go over safety with my team which is sooo simple to do.. spent days in rehersal learning choreography just so for… https://t.co/lgcur53aJl — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 29, 2024

“Let me tell you about yesterday!! I spent 100k on pyro that we couldn’t use because the production team failed to have the fire marshal go over safety with my team which is sooo simple to do,” Cardi B shared on X. “Spent days in rehearsal learning choreography just for them to have the wrong mix and we had to swap it out.”

“We booked four fans so they could be turned on during ‘Bartier Cardi’ and that never happened,” Cardi B continued. “You wanna know why? Because they didn’t bother to show up to rehearsal while hundreds of thousands of dollars was put into this show.”

Cardi B reportedly paid $350,000 upfront for her performance but did not mince her words.

“The least they could do is get my pyro ready and turn the fans on because guess what??? At the end of the day that money is not returnable… don’t half ass my show because you comfortable when I definitely don’t half ass when it comes to paying.”

Girl shut up.. when you do a show you don’t pay after you pay before.. I paid 350,000 up front the least they could do is get my pyro ready and turn the fans on because guess what??? At the end of the day that money is not returnable… don’t half ass my show because you… https://t.co/hceuRjlL3D — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 29, 2024

The BET Experience Concert Series served as a preview for the upcoming 2024 BET Awards.

The ceremony boasts a star-studded lineup that includes Childish Gambino (Donald Glover), Keke Palmer, Summer Walker, Marsha Ambrosius, Coco Jones, Chlöe, Tyla, Ice Spice, Ms. Lauryn Hill and YG Marley, Megan Thee Stallion, Tanner Adell, Victoria Monét, and Sexyy Red.

Will Smith will be debuting his first solo song in five years. The show will also include a special tribute to Usher, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2024 BET Awards will be aired on several networks, including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, and Nickelodeon at Nite. Viewers can also stream the event on BET.com at 8 PM EST.