Cardi B’s Bodysuit Steals Offset’s Birthday Bash Spotlight

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B and Offset’s Miami nightclub reunion blurred the lines between personal and performance during his 33rd birthday celebration.

Cardi B turned heads at a Miami nightclub Saturday night as she performed an electric twerking display during Offset’s 33rd birthday celebration.

The Grammy-winning artist, donned in a sheer bodysuit, danced near a railing while her estranged husband, rapper Offset, watched from a level above.

The Atlanta-born Hip-Hop star tossed stacks of cash in her direction, further fueling speculation over the pair’s famously turbulent relationship.

The duo’s high-energy presence at the club follows the recent leak of personal messages between them.

Cardi B last night in Miami. 😍 pic.twitter.com/P6kSCzLwrI — ໊ (@cardinetwork) December 14, 2024

Offset’s social media accounts were allegedly compromised, leading to the release of direct messages and posts that reignited public scrutiny of their marital ups and downs.

In the aftermath of the leaks, Cardi B addressed the situation directly on X.

“I would never get back with this ni**a but I’m not even gonna lie, we’ve been peaceful for a week. So, we like the energy, it’s peaceful for a week. I don’t bother you, you don’t bother me,” she wrote.

The candid post highlighted a fleeting calm in their otherwise stormy dynamic.

The couple, who welcomed their third child in September, has navigated a rocky relationship that has played out publicly over the years.