Cardi B Calls Out Vince McMahon After She’s Mentioned On WWE’s ‘Monday Night Raw’

(AllHipHop News)
Once again Cardi B was trending on social media. This time the Bronx-bred rapper was the talk of Twitter because World Wrestling Entertainment shouted her out on Monday Night Raw.
During a segment on last night’s episode, WWE superstar Angel Garza is seen looking for Cardi B in the locker room area. Instead, the former 24/7 champion found a returning The Boogeyman backstage.
The fact that she was mentioned by Garza and Torrie Wilson on “Raw Legends Night” eventually reached Cardi. She tweeted, “Wait what’s going on? People keep tagging me in WWE stuff?”
That Cardi tweet led to a response from well-known diehard wrestling fan Wale. The DMV emcee tweeted, “They been [waiting for like three] years but today was specific. Pull up [with] da Mysterio mask and cut some promos. They ready for u sis.”
Cardi responded to the Wow… That’s Crazy album creator by posting a meme of herself with a caption that read, “@wale don’t gotta tell me twice. This me on my way to WrestleMania to collect my check.”
Once Cardi saw the actual Raw segment with Garza and The Boogeyman, she cut a social media promo on the WWE CEO. The Grammy winner jokingly tweeted, “WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF…. [face with tears of joy emojis]. This is not how my WWE debut was supposed to be! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR F##### DAYS!!!!”
Throughout the night, Cardi shared some of her favorite wrestlers, including Melina, Sasha Banks, Booker T, Eddie Guerrero, Triple HHH, Batista, John Cena, Trish Stratus, Edge, and Lita. Several WWE superstars reacted to Cardi’s tweets about the promotion.
Trish Stratus simply wrote, “Cardi knows.” Melina posted, “As if I didn’t already love this woman enough and then I see this.” Angel Garza quote-tweeted the “WAP” hitmaker and added, “You were not there!!”
Could Cardi B show up at WrestleMania 37 in March? It is not completely out of the question. Cardi’s family has a history of working with the WWE. Her husband, Offset of The Migos, showed up on an episode of SmackDown Live with “The Queen” Charlotte Flair in 2019.
