Cardi B Catches Heat For Posting Photo Of Her Newborn Son

Some of Nicki Minaj’s Barbz took issue with the timing of her adversary’s tweet.

Cardi B gave birth to her first son on September 4, 2021. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker has yet to publicly reveal the newborn’s face.

Yesterday, one of Cardi B’s followers jokingly express frustration over the Bardi Gang leader not posting pictures of the baby. In response, Cardi shared a photo of the boy’s eye. The caption read, “That’s all y’all will get.”

Other Twitter users then began bashing Cardi B. Apparently, some diehard Nicki Minaj fans felt her “Motorsport” collaborator/longtime rival was trying to overshadow Minaj’s highly-publicized interview with Joe Budden.

“How [are] people mad [because] people [were] asking me to see my son and I replied? It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days [without] people getting irritated. Maybe I should delete my social media or just die [because what the f###],” tweeted Cardi.

She added, “If I post [it’s because] I want attention, if I speak my mind [it’s because] I want attention, if I post a pic I want attention, [if] I talk about my kids which I’m [with every day it’s because] I want attention… Like [what the f###].”

Someone directly mentioned Cardi B posting her baby while another woman was trending on Twitter. Cardi fired back by tweeting, “I POST EVERY SINGLE DAY!! Why do I have to limit myself due to another person? Y’all want me to not be on the internet or do s### cause of other people? Are you dumb? How you want me to dim my light and life for other people. The f###?”

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been publicly feuding since 2018. The bad blood between the two top female rappers included an infamous altercation at a Harper’s Bazaar party that year. Cardi threw one of her high heel shoes at Nicki during the New York Fashion Week event which led to weeks of back-and-forth jabs in the media.

