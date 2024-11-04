Cardi B Causes Azealia Banks & Roseanne Barr Meltdowns Over Kamala Harris Support

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Azealia Banks and Roseanne Barr lead backlash against Cardi B’s pro-Harris rally speech, while Cardi, undeterred, continues her support alongside stars like Madonna and Jennifer Lopez.

Rapper Azealia Banks and comedian Roseanne Barr are leading a wave of backlash against Cardi B following her speech at a Michigan rally on Friday in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cardi B, one of the biggest names in hip-hop, with an Instagram following of 165 million, often addresses social and political issues on her social media channels.

The Bronx-born rapper, who appeared at the Harris event to energize young voters, has since come under fire not only from Banks and Barr but also from a number of conservative and Trump-supporting figures online.

Banks, known for her outspoken nature, was particularly scathing, calling Cardi’s speech “eye gougingly cringe” and questioning her authenticity.

“Cardi HAS to stop doing that stupid Latina shtick she does cause it’s forced and not real,” Banks said. She argued that Cardi B’s public persona misrepresents her roots, noting that she grew up on “158th n Broadway” in Washington Heights and moved to the Bronx later in her teens. “Dominican women [are] intelligent as hell,” Banks added, “the shtick is a WILD misrepresentation.”

Yikes, that cardi b Harris speech was eye gougingly cringe…. cardi HAS to stop doing that *stupid latina* shtick she does cause it's forced and not real. Sis is from 158th n Broadway. She's a Washington heights Mami at the core. Dominican women intelligent as hell, the shtick… — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) November 2, 2024

Azealia Banks further claimed that both Cardi B and fellow rapper Nicki Minaj “share a secret super intelligence masked by ridiculous chickenhead antics,” insinuating that both women adopt exaggerated personas to appeal to fans. “They deserve each other’s friendship tbh,” she concluded, adding, “Just pull a ladies night 2025 alreadyyyy.”

After she received some blowback, Azealia Banks had a total meltdown when someone replied to her post and asked her do if she had “anything better to do than schizopost on the Internet.”

“Do you have anything better to do than follow me? Ya know, it’s been well documented that Azealia Banks is out of her f###### mind, it’s YOU all who are crazy enough to still be tuned in and listening. Maybe you need the medication. F###### loser. Lmaoooooo. You clearly cannot save yourself. You have the problem, not me,” she wrote.

Do you have anything better to do than follow me? Ya know, it's been well documented that Azealia Banks is out of her f###### mind, it's YOU all who are crazy enough to still be tuned in and listening. Maybe you need the medication. F###### loser. Lmaoooooo. You clearly cannot… https://t.co/pMkooMGjrz — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) November 3, 2024

As for Cardi B, she appeared to be unfazed and doubled down in a series of subsequent tweets, which drew the condemnation of a variety of Trump supporters.

“Just like Kamala Harris, I have been the underdog and I have been underestimated!! My success always discredited!… Let me tell you something, women have to work ten times harder and perform ten times better and STILL our success comes with excuses… its because shes pretty or because she slept her way to the top. I see the disgusting attacks against Kamala and it’s not only angered me but has motivated me MORE now than ever to not just say something, but to DO something!… I cant stand a bully!” Cardi B wrote.

Adding to the criticism, Roseanne Barr also joined the conversation, taking to social media to express her disdain. Barr, a vocal Trump supporter, derided Cardi.

“You think the women with the entire media and government behind her is the underdog?” Barr fumed.

You think the women with the entire media and government behind her is the underdog? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) November 2, 2024

Cardi has become something of a thorn in the side of Trump as she has repeatedly called him out online since he secured the 2024 Republican nomination for President.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker has a history of endorsing Democratic candidates. She supported President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

As the U.S. Election Day approaches on Tuesday, the list of women in music backing Harris is still growing.

GloRilla, Flo Milli, MC Lyte and DJ Gemini Gilly all through their support behind Kamala Harris.

Madonna recently stated that she was flying home from Paris to vote for Harris and Jennifer Lopez took the stage at a rally in Las Vegas to introduce the current VP, telling the crowd this was the “most important stage” she’d ever been on.