Cardi B Checks Troll Questioning Her Wealth In Spat Over Recession

Rap star Cardi B. had some words for a troll who questioned her wealth after she made a comment about a pending recession.

Cardi B has responded to a user who mocked her for commenting on the economic recession.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper clapped back at a user who highlighted her wealth after Cardi made a sarcastic quip about the economy on Twitter earlier this week.

“We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas,” she wrote, along with a festive Christmas tree emoji.

We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas 🎄 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 20, 2022

One of her followers swiftly replied by writing, “Says the rapper worth 40 million,” accompanied by a GIF image of an irritated man shaking his head and rolling his eyes.

The 30-year-old responded by pointing out that the estimate of her wealth was too low, but she still needs to manage her finances to afford her lavish lifestyle.

I’m worth more then that and guess what ? If I don’t save ,work and budget I could lose it too! What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can’t lose it all if you don’t manage your money correctly.I too have bills,responsibilities and people I have to help. https://t.co/QWIaj5Lpma — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 20, 2022

“I’m worth more (than) that and guess what ? If I don’t save ,work and budget I could lose it too!” she tweeted. “What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can’t lose it all if you don’t manage your money correctly.I too have bills,responsibilities and people I have to help (sic).”

The hip-hop star is married to Migos rapper Offset and they share two children – four-year-old daughter Kulture and 15-month-old son Wave.