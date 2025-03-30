Cardi B Claims Offset On Suicidal Crash Out Mission

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B accused Offset of threatening her life and sharing explicit messages as their divorce battle continues to unravel in public.

Cardi B accused Offset of threatening both his life and hers during an emotional Twitter Spaces session over the weekend, revealing disturbing messages she says he sent amid their ongoing divorce.

“This guy… is upset because I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, begging me saying he was going to take away his life, begging me saying he’s going to take away my life,” Cardi B said during the livestream.

The Bronx-born rapper, 31, also alleged that Offset shared explicit content of the two with someone she was romantically involved with.

“This man sent text messages to somebody that I was dealing with… of me and him having sex,” she said.

Cardi claimed Offset repeatedly contacts her when she travels, leaving her shaken and emotionally drained.

“Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me. He leave me voice notes trying to put my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it,” she said.

She also accused Offset and his current girlfriend of sending her vulgar messages.

“I’m so tired of him and his girlfriend playing games on my phone, leaving explicit voice notes,” Cardi added.

The pair’s split has grown increasingly hostile since Cardi filed for divorce in August 2024 after seven years of marriage.

Offset, 32, requested joint custody of their three children—Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a newborn daughter born in September. He also asked the court to divide their marital assets and for each party to pay their own legal fees.

Offset, who has three other children from previous relationships, agreed that Cardi’s home should remain the children’s primary residence. Cardi has accused Offset and his mother of financially exploiting her during their marriage.

The divorce has spilled into the public eye, with both artists airing grievances online. Offset recently released a track titled “Ten,” where he admitted to cheating and took lyrical jabs at Cardi.

Cardi and Offset secretly wed in September 2017, a month before Offset proposed publicly during a concert.

Their relationship has long been marked by public breakups and reconciliations, but this latest chapter appears to be the most volatile yet.