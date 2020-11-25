Cardi B Claps Back At Wiz Khalifa For Suggesting She Was Not A Self-Made Artist

(AllHipHop News)
Like every year, the Grammy nominations created a huge stir online. Some Twitter users expressed happiness for their favorite artists picking up nods, while other users shared their disappointment over their favorite artist not being recognized by The Recording Academy.
Even entertainers jumped into the conversation to share their views on what was taking place. For example, Wiz Khalifa decided to quote-tweet and essentially co-sign someone that appeared to be throwing shade at Cardi B in defense of her longtime rival Nicki Minaj.
@Nickibarb9 [a screen name that indicates the person is likely a stan of Minaj] wrote, “Cardi [winning] a Grammy when Nicki Minaj didn’t is the biggest proof that they don’t know a s### bout music.” Khalifa quoted that person and added, “Most [self-made] artists have this problem.”
Most self made artists have this problem https://t.co/IfM8NV58rM
— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020
Almost instantly, fans of Cardi B began slamming Wiz Khalifa for suggesting that the exotic dancer-turned-hitmaker was not self-made. Cardi fired back at the Pittsburgh-bred rhymer by uploading a direct message Wiz apparently sent to her four years ago when she was still a rising new artist.
“This was Nikkas in my dms in 2016! They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it’s a different story when you make it!” tweeted Cardi along with a screenshot that apparently showed Khalifa telling her “your doing a great job” and advised her to “keep your light shining and don’t let others take it.”
Cardi also posted, “I don’t understand why n##### entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other? Ya not tired of that? [Especially] when ya was rooting hard when a b#### was at the bottom.” Her husband, Offset of the Migos, seemed to defend his wife by tweeting, “N##### be hoes!!!! Smh.”
This was Nikkas in my dms in 2016!They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it’s a different story when you make it ! pic.twitter.com/AhRr3TTkRC
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 24, 2020
I don’t understand why n##### entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other? Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a b#### was at the bottom.
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 24, 2020
N##### be hoes !!!! Smh
— OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) November 24, 2020
Khalifa responded to Cardi by stating, “Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your [self-made] in my book as well.” The 33-year-old rapper also implied that he would like to do a song with the “WAP” performer before adding, “I just don’t want a Cardi/Wiz war [going] on for no reason.”
Cardi B won her first Grammy Award in 2019. The Bronx-raised rapstress became the first solo woman to win Best Rap Album when Invasion of Privacy was awarded the honor. She has seven other career nominations. Wiz Khalifa has been nominated 10 times with no victories. Neither Atlantic recording artist received nominations this year.
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled for January 31, 2021 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. R&B/Pop megastar Beyoncé leads the pack with 9 nominations. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Ricch scored six nods each. The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah was tapped to host the event.
Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well https://t.co/uPRj3ryfsL
— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020
That would be dope https://t.co/TCwLZ0dyM9
— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020
Never said that. They both work very hard. https://t.co/svxjl9DSOY
— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020
I just don’t want a Cardi/ Wiz war goin on for no reason. https://t.co/3b34tuKw5x
— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020