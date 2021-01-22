Cardi B Comments On People Wanting To Impeach President Biden: Delusional And Dumb

(AllHipHop News)
This morning, #ImpeachBidenNow became the #1 trending topic on Twitter in America. President Joe Biden just took office less than 48 hours ago, but it appears his critics are already calling for him to be kicked out of the White House.
Right-wing Georgia congresswoman/QAnon conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene promised to file Articles of Impeachment against Biden before he was even sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Previously, Greene was temporarily suspended from Twitter for posting debunked claims of election fraud.
While some Republicans like Greene were hoping the call to #ImpeachBidenNow would garner support for her push to end Biden’s presidency before it really began, most of the tweets connected to the hashtag are actually users making fun of Donald Trump supporters. Even Hip Hop star Cardi B joined in the online roasting.
“How they trying to impeach Biden already? He hasn’t even taken a s### at the White House yet. This just shows me how delusional and dumb people can be,” shared Cardi on Friday morning. As of press time, her tweet has collected over 1,000 retweets and 12,000 likes in an hour.
How they trying to impeach Biden already ? He hasn’t even taken a s### at the White House yet .This just shows me how delusional and dumb people can be.🙄🙄🙄🙄
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2021
Cardi B endorsed Joe Biden for president after her first choice, Senator Bernie Sanders, was unable to win the 2020 Democratic primary. Plus, the Invasion of Privacy album creator interviewed Biden three months before November’s general election. Her husband, Offset, campaigned for the former Vice President and his running mate then-Senator Kamala Harris.
The chances of Biden being impeached in the near future are slim to none. His Democratic Party controls the United States House of Representatives which is the chamber that votes on impeachment before a trial can take place in the United States Senate.
However, former President Trump was impeached for a second time for inciting the failed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 which left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer. Trump’s second Senate trial has not been scheduled yet.
In addition, the 14th Amendment to the Constitution could be used to bar Trump from holding another federal office if he is found to have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the United States. There are also rumors that Trump is considering running for the presidency again in 2024 as a Republican or starting his own Patriot Party.
