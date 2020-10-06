Cardi B Cracks Jokes About Donald Trump As #GaspingForAir Trends On Twitter

(AllHipHop News)
If President Donald Trump thought leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in order to return to the White House would garner widespread sympathy and support, he quickly found out that political strategy failed. The public response was mostly anger, confusion, and mockery at Trump likely exposing other people to COVID-19.
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
For example, #GaspingForAir became a top trending topic on Twitter after a video appeared to show Trump having difficulty breathing as he stood on a White House balcony without a mask. This came after the President’s doctors said he required oxygen treatments and was given an experimental steroid therapy typically used in more severe coronavirus cases.
Last night, actor Ken Jeong (The Hangover, Community) posted a clip of Trump with the caption, “Gasping for air. And credibility.” Hip Hop superstar Cardi B was also among the many social media users that commented on Trump’s suspicious behavior since revealing he tested positive for COVID-19.
Me when I was a teenager trying not to cough while cyphing blunts https://t.co/02uUYi5Qie
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 6, 2020
Cardi quote-tweeted Jeong’s tweet about Trump to her 15 million Twitter followers. She wrote, “Me when I was a teenager trying not to cough while cyphing blunts.” The “WAP” hitmaker has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump and a supporter of his 2020 presidential opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Several individuals in Trump’s inner circle have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days. First Lady Melania Trump, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Aide to the President Hope Hicks, Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien, and RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel were all diagnosed with coronavirus. Three Republican senators also tested positive over the last week.
Wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/TSuLuzAXEB
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020
As @maddow just said … this man does not look well. He definitely looks like he is gasping for air and wincing. And he is spewing virus with every labored breath. https://t.co/bBLs1fIF5A
— Joy JUST VOTE & MASK UP!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) October 6, 2020
Retweet if you think it’s time for OSHA to intervene on behalf of the White House staff, to save them from the lunatic patient who escaped from the hospital and was last seen #GaspingForAir
— Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) October 6, 2020
Trump looks like a goldfish that fell out of the fishbowl onto the floor, gasping for breath. pic.twitter.com/aO2GS79ZiL
— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 5, 2020
Don’t let it dominate your lives. pic.twitter.com/R2tMfl5T3I
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 6, 2020