Cardi B Cracks Jokes About Donald Trump As #GaspingForAir Trends On Twitter

By : / Categories : News / October 6, 2020

There's a lot of speculation about the President's actual condition since testing positive for COVID-19.

If President Donald Trump thought leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in order to return to the White House would garner widespread sympathy and support, he quickly found out that political strategy failed. The public response was mostly anger, confusion, and mockery at Trump likely exposing other people to COVID-19.

For example, #GaspingForAir became a top trending topic on Twitter after a video appeared to show Trump having difficulty breathing as he stood on a White House balcony without a mask. This came after the President’s doctors said he required oxygen treatments and was given an experimental steroid therapy typically used in more severe coronavirus cases.

Last night, actor Ken Jeong (The Hangover, Community) posted a clip of Trump with the caption, “Gasping for air. And credibility.” Hip Hop superstar Cardi B was also among the many social media users that commented on Trump’s suspicious behavior since revealing he tested positive for COVID-19.

Cardi quote-tweeted Jeong’s tweet about Trump to her 15 million Twitter followers. She wrote, “Me when I was a teenager trying not to cough while cyphing blunts.” The “WAP” hitmaker has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump and a supporter of his 2020 presidential opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Several individuals in Trump’s inner circle have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days. First Lady Melania Trump, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Aide to the President Hope Hicks, Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien, and RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel were all diagnosed with coronavirus. Three Republican senators also tested positive over the last week.

